Learning Chinese

Chat attack

repetitive posts



刷屏



(shuāpínɡ)

A: Recently my WeChat Moments page has been filled with repetitive posts about cherry blossoms. Spring is here, so many of my friends go to see the cherry blossoms and take pictures as souvenirs.



我最近的微信朋友圈都被樱花刷屏了。春天到了,好多朋友周末都会去看樱花,然后拍照留念。



(wǒ zuìjìn de wēixìn pénɡyǒu quān dōu bèi yīnɡhuā shuāpínɡ le. chūntiān dào le, hǎoduō pénɡyǒu zhōumò dōuhuì qù kàn yīnɡhuā, ránhòu pāizhào liúniàn.)

B: My Moments page is also filled with all kinds of repetitive posts. Everyone is taking pictures of cherry blossoms. Comparing them all, it's quite easy to see who is good or bad at taking pictures.



我的朋友圈也是,各种被刷屏。大家都拍樱花,相比之下拍照技术谁好谁坏一目了然。



(wǒ de pénɡyǒu quān yěshì, ɡèzhǒnɡ bèi shuāpínɡ. dàjiā dōu pāi yīnɡhuā, xiānɡbǐ zhī xià pāizhào jìshù shuí hǎo shuí huài yí mù liǎo rán.)

A: I feel like I don't even need to go to the park to look at the scenery, I can just look at the pictures everyone has taken.



我感觉我根本就不用去公园看风景了,直接看手机上大家拍的照片就行了。



(wǒ ɡǎnjué wǒ ɡēnběn jiù búyònɡ qù ɡōnɡyuán kàn fēnɡjǐnɡ le, zhíjiē kàn shǒujī shànɡ dàjiā pāi de zhàopiān jiù xínɡ le. )





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT















