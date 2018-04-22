Crossword

Published: 2018/4/22

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Begin

  6 "Trooper" prefix

 10 "I claim it!"

 14 Debate

 15 Legend

16 Dublin's setting

 17 Speech part verbatim

 20 What members pay

 21 Not indoors

 22 Lisbon-to-Barcelona dir.

 23 Fruit producer

 24 From Mom's side

 28 Evict first-row crashers

 30 They get a leg up

 32 Successful escape

 35 Tear fully

 36 Clipped via

 40 ___ favor (please)

 41 EST part

 42 Captivates

 45 Royal spheres

 49 To this juncture

 50 Not first

 52 Bard's night

 53 Like a ballerina

 56 Shrek, for one

 57 John 3:16, for one

 61 Besides

 62 Try to persuade

 63 Hem, perhaps

 64 Helps

 65 Heroic doing

 66 Some college students

DOWN

  1 More melancholy

  2 Three-in-one

  3 Shakes on it

  4 Regrets

  5 Sleuth kin

  6 Provoke resentfully

  7 Like sharp pain

  8 Aussie bounders

  9 Negative prefix

 10 Gear catch

 11 Three, on some clocks

 12 Dude

 13 Certain pol

 18 Sadist at work

 19 Mideast gulf

 23 Fairy story

 25 Prefix with "space"

 26 Touch-up up top

 27 Paranormal letters

 29 Kneecap center?

 30 Sonneteer

 31 Below the ocean

 33 Relaxing resorts

 34 That thing's

 36 Billions of years

 37 In-sightful photo?

 38 Worry

39 Genetic stuff

 40 Spherical veggie

 43 Wild fights

 44 "Narc" attachment

 46 Official emissary

 47 Joined, as companies

 48 Vicious smiles

 50 Ski building

 51 Hyped (with "up")

 54 Type of poker

 55 Very dry

 56 Norway city

 57 Vast fishing spot

 58 Peyton Manning's bro

 59 Hallucinogenic drug

 60 Productive fly

 

Solution



 



 

