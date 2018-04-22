Puzzle

ACROSS1 Begin6 "Trooper" prefix10 "I claim it!"14 Debate15 Legend16 Dublin's setting17 Speech part verbatim20 What members pay21 Not indoors22 Lisbon-to-Barcelona dir.23 Fruit producer24 From Mom's side28 Evict first-row crashers30 They get a leg up32 Successful escape35 Tear fully36 Clipped via40 ___ favor (please)41 EST part42 Captivates45 Royal spheres49 To this juncture50 Not first52 Bard's night53 Like a ballerina56 Shrek, for one57 John 3:16, for one61 Besides62 Try to persuade63 Hem, perhaps64 Helps65 Heroic doing66 Some college studentsDOWN1 More melancholy2 Three-in-one3 Shakes on it4 Regrets5 Sleuth kin6 Provoke resentfully7 Like sharp pain8 Aussie bounders9 Negative prefix10 Gear catch11 Three, on some clocks12 Dude13 Certain pol18 Sadist at work19 Mideast gulf23 Fairy story25 Prefix with "space"26 Touch-up up top27 Paranormal letters29 Kneecap center?30 Sonneteer31 Below the ocean33 Relaxing resorts34 That thing's36 Billions of years37 In-sightful photo?38 Worry39 Genetic stuff40 Spherical veggie43 Wild fights44 "Narc" attachment46 Official emissary47 Joined, as companies48 Vicious smiles50 Ski building51 Hyped (with "up")54 Type of poker55 Very dry56 Norway city57 Vast fishing spot58 Peyton Manning's bro59 Hallucinogenic drug60 Productive fly

Solution





