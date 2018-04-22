Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Begin
6 "Trooper" prefix
10 "I claim it!"
14 Debate
15 Legend
16 Dublin's setting
17 Speech part verbatim
20 What members pay
21 Not indoors
22 Lisbon-to-Barcelona dir.
23 Fruit producer
24 From Mom's side
28 Evict first-row crashers
30 They get a leg up
32 Successful escape
35 Tear fully
36 Clipped via
40 ___ favor (please)
41 EST part
42 Captivates
45 Royal spheres
49 To this juncture
50 Not first
52 Bard's night
53 Like a ballerina
56 Shrek, for one
57 John 3:16, for one
61 Besides
62 Try to persuade
63 Hem, perhaps
64 Helps
65 Heroic doing
66 Some college students
DOWN
1 More melancholy
2 Three-in-one
3 Shakes on it
4 Regrets
5 Sleuth kin
6 Provoke resentfully
7 Like sharp pain
8 Aussie bounders
9 Negative prefix
10 Gear catch
11 Three, on some clocks
12 Dude
13 Certain pol
18 Sadist at work
19 Mideast gulf
23 Fairy story
25 Prefix with "space"
26 Touch-up up top
27 Paranormal letters
29 Kneecap center?
30 Sonneteer
31 Below the ocean
33 Relaxing resorts
34 That thing's
36 Billions of years
37 In-sightful photo?
38 Worry
39 Genetic stuff
40 Spherical veggie
43 Wild fights
44 "Narc" attachment
46 Official emissary
47 Joined, as companies
48 Vicious smiles
50 Ski building
51 Hyped (with "up")
54 Type of poker
55 Very dry
56 Norway city
57 Vast fishing spot
58 Peyton Manning's bro
59 Hallucinogenic drug
60 Productive fly
Solution