Sohu TV releases trailer and poster for second season of streaming drama ‘Dr. Qin’

Promotional material for Dr. Qin Medical Examiner season two Photo: Courtesy of Sohu TV

The official trailer and posters for the second season of popular detective drama Dr. Qin Medical Examiner was released on Sunday, hinting that the show should be returning to streaming platform Sohu TV roughly two years after the first season debuted in 2016.According to a press release, the second season will follow the setup established in the first season, but will feature an entire new cast playing the characters as they go about solving crimes.Directed by Li Shuang, a former assist director to renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou, the new season is highly anticipated by fans of the show.The first season - which followed a trio made up of medical examiner Qin Ming, his assistant and an experienced policeman as they solve criminal cases - currently has a high rating of 7.1/10 on Chinese media review site douban.com.