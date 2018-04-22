‘Mini-Me’ actor Verne Troyer dead at 49

Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, died on Saturday. He was 49.



While no cause of death was given, a statement on the actor's social media accounts said he had gone through a "recent time of adversity" and alluded to suicide and depression as "serious issues."



"Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," it added.



"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."



Troyer, who lived in Los Angeles, was taken to hospital early this month for unspecified treatment. The actor spoke about his alcohol addiction during another hospital stay a year ago.



One of the world's shortest men at just two feet eight inches (81 centimeters) due to achondroplasia dwarfism, according to reports, Troyer was born in 1969 in Sturgis, Michigan.



He first entered show business as a stunt person in Baby's Day Out (1994).



Tributes poured in for the small man with an outsized personality.



"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Mike Myers, his Austin Powers co-star said in a statement.



"It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."



In addition to his role as the "Mini-Me" - a diminutive, hairless clone of villain Dr Evil - in the Austin Powers films, Troyer was also known for playing Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.





