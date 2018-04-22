Road accidents claim 15 lives in Kenya

At least 15 people were killed and more than ten others injured in two separate accidents across Kenya early Sunday, the police said.



Eight passengers were killed and six others injured in an accident involving a matatu (minibus) and a truck along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway at Mwambi area in eastern Kenya.



Machakos divisional police commander Joseph Tenai said the driver lost control of the 14-seat matatu and rammed into the lorry. Tenai said six people died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries in hospital.



"The eight died after the matatu they were traveling in crashed into a stalled lorry at Mwambi area on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway at around 3 a.m.," he said.



In another accident, seven people died after a Probox they were traveling in was swept away by floods in Githabai, Kinangop in northwest Kenya following heavy rains that pounded several parts of the East African nation.



Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said there is poor visibility on most roads occasioned by bad weather in most parts of the country.



"We are appealing to motorists to be extra cautious particularly during this period of heavy rains that is hampering visibility," Boinnet said on Sunday.

