Large number of swans seen in wetland of north China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22 17:58:24

Swans forage on the lake in Shandianhe wetland in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, April 22, 2018. A large number of swans and other migratory birds gathered in the Shandianhe wetland recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Swans forage on the lake in Shandianhe wetland in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, April 22, 2018. A large number of swans and other migratory birds gathered in the Shandianhe wetland recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Swans forage on the lake in Shandianhe wetland in Guyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, April 22, 2018. A large number of swans and other migratory birds gathered in the Shandianhe wetland recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus