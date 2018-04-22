Spring flowers bloom across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22 18:11:52

Tourists view tulips by the Yellow River at Liujiaxia Township in Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Youdong)


 

Flowers bloom by the river at Nancai Village of Tianjin, north China, April 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Dong Xin)


 

A woman takes photos of rose multiflora flowers in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Sunmin)


 

Rose multiflora flowers bloom along the Yihe Road in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Suping)


 

Tourists view rose flowers at a garden in Jiaoshan Township of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)


 

