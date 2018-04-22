Career ham thief on the lam caught in East China

Career ham thief on the lam caught

Hangzhou police have once again arrested a serial thief who they said for more than a decade has been robbing citizens of their cured meats.



The unnamed suspect was taken into custody after he was caught on camera carting away more than 60 kilograms of ham, sausage and other salted meats from a community on April 8.



He also stole the handcart, police said.



Air-cured meats like pork, beef and fish dangling outside apartment windows are common sights in many Chinese communities, especially in the south, where people may prefer the flavor of homemade to store-bought.



This also makes easy pickings for a seasoned thief like the suspect, who police said has been swiping sausages since 2005.



However, some of his more ham-fisted attempts have landed him in jail.



"The suspect had been sentenced to rehabilitation through labor three times for cured meat and ham thefts," explained officer Zhu Tiefeng. "The most recent rehabilitation was in 2012."



He is currently being held on theft charges.



Kankan News

Newspaper headline: Career ham thief on the lam caught



