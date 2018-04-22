Villager strikes gas deposit in own backyard, then sparks up lighter

Authorities in South China's Hainan Province are investigating after a well-digging villager accidentally tapped a natural gas deposit in his backyard - the second such discovery in the area, media reported Saturday.



Mai Faweng of Daocun village had drilled a nearly 19-meter borehole for his backyard water well on March 28 when he noticed a strong gas smell.



Suspecting it to be flammable, Mai tested his hypothesis by striking up his lighter, resulting in a meter-long column of fire shooting from the hole.



Mai quickly covered the well to extinguish the flame and notified local authorities.



Experts from Haikou's Fushan Oil Field and the provincial land resources bureau arrived at the site Friday to find yell0w-tinted water and low concentrations of natural gas.



A water sample was taken to test which gas had been found, media reported.



According to village authorities, a similar incident involving a water well occurred in June 2017.



The resident reported hearing a loud noise and a rush of gas come from the well, said Mai Zhaohe, deputy Party secretary in Daocun village.



The water turned black and the well was later sealed, Mai added.



Hainan Special Zone Daily

