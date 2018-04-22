Group wedding ceremony held in Hangzhou, east China

Newly-weds attend a group wedding ceremony in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 21, 2018. These 108 couples, coming from different parts of China, live and work in Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Li Zhong)

A newly-wed couple show the train tickents symbolizing their love at a group wedding ceremony in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 21, 2018. These 108 couples, coming from different parts of China, live and work in Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Shi Jianxue)

