Group wedding ceremony held in Hangzhou, east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22 18:37:13

Newly-weds attend a group wedding ceremony in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 21, 2018. These 108 couples, coming from different parts of China, live and work in Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Li Zhong)


 

A newly-wed couple show the train tickents symbolizing their love at a group wedding ceremony in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 21, 2018. These 108 couples, coming from different parts of China, live and work in Hangzhou. (Xinhua/Shi Jianxue)


 

Posted in: CHINA
