Family reading promoted to greet World Book Day in Qingdao, E China's Shangdong

A kid reads a book with his father at a bookstore in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 21, 2018. Family reading was promoted in an activity here to greet the upcoming World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day which falls on April 23. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Kids read books with their mother at a bookstore in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 21, 2018. Family reading was promoted in an activity here to greet the upcoming World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day which falls on April 23. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A kid reads a book with his mother at a bookstore in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 21, 2018. Family reading was promoted in an activity here to greet the upcoming World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day which falls on April 23. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A girl reads a book with her father at a bookstore in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 21, 2018. Family reading was promoted in an activity here to greet the upcoming World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day which falls on April 23. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)