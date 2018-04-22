Bridge enveloped by clouds and fog in Enshi, central China's Hubei

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the Sidu River Bridge enveloped by clouds and fog in Badong County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hubei Province. The bridge is part of the expressway linking municipalities of Shanghai, east China, and Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

