CNPC wins $1.2b contract in Nigeria

A consortium formed by China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Group, a subsidiary of State-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), and Brentex Petroleum Services, has signed an engineering procurement construction agreement with Nigerian National Petroleum Corp in a deal worth $1.2 billion, according to a statement on the website of CNPC on Friday.



The consortium will be responsible for building the third phase of a 221-kilometer-long natural gas pipeline project and associated facilities, the statement noted. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.





