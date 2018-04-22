Minsheng Bank in Australian deal

China Minsheng Bank will participate in RPFCBidco Pty Ltd's purchase of Australian petfood supplier VIP Topco Pty Ltd and its subsidiary corporations in a deal worth less than A$100 million ($76.7 million), according to a statement the bank sent to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.



The deal will be completed within seven years, the statement noted.



Shares of Australia-based RPFCBidco Pty have been acquired by two foreign subsidiaries of agricultural group New Hope Group, according to the statement.





