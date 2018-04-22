Shanghai teens compete in reading marathon for World Reading Day

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT
"The combination of reading and marathons will generate a unique chemical reaction."
Sixty-five local teenagers competed in a six-hour long reading marathon at Shanghai Children's Library Saturday to welcome this year's World Book and Copyright Day which fell on April 23, Wenhui Daily reported. Each participant of the contest received a new book that had never been published before; they were required to answer related questions online after reading. Newspaper headline: Shanghai teens compete in reading marathon for World Book and Copyright Day