Historic Yangpu district town house relocated

Forty-four households living on Yangshupu Road in Yangpu district signed agreements to demolish their residential buildings to make space for the relocation of a nearby 116-year-old three-story town house, one of 28 town houses built by a Japanese company in 1902, Xinmin Evening News reported Saturday.



According to the cultural protection authority of Yangpu district, the town houses were built by a Japanese textile factory to house its high-level employees. Except for the remaining house, the others were demolished over the past century.



The brick-and-wood British-style house was listed in the second batch of cultural relics protection site of Yangpu district on April 17, 2017. Located near the construction sites of Jiangpu Road Tunnel, metro station on Line 18 and the Dandong Road drainage system, the historic town house has to be moved eastward to its new location.





