Shanghai Int’l Half Marathon beats the heat

Kenyan male runner Geoffrey Kimutai Koech and female runner Haftamnesh Tesfay Haylu from Ethiopia took the leads respectively among 15,000 runners in the 2018 Shanghai International Half Marathon held Sunday, eastday.com reported Sunday.



Temperatures soared to 26 C Sunday, with some sun-exposed parts of the route hitting nearly 30 C. Organizers set up water stations and five water-spraying spots along the route.



Due to the unusually hot climate, about 20 runners received medical care, though no serious injuries were reported.



Ninety-eight percent of all runners completed the race.



The annual event, in its fourth year, has seen improved organization, with more than 800 safeguards, 140 judges and 1,598 volunteers joining in the event to assure the safety of each runner.





