China's online retail sales maintained high-speed growth in the first quarter, official data has shown.Online retail sales totaled 1.5 trillion yuan ($238.5 billion) in the first three months, up 34.4 percent year-on-year, according to Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce The online sales value accounted for 16.1 percent of total retail sales in the first quarter, 3.7 percentage points higher than in the same period last year.