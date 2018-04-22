Figuratively Speaking

500m yuan



Initial capital in an investment fund for blockchain technology, which was launched on Sunday.



100,000



The number of asset management firms in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen that have not registered with the Asset Management Association of China.



470b yuan



The amount of cash injected into the financial markets last week by the People's Bank of China, the central bank, via open market operations.



558



The number of companies that have issued IPOs on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotation (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," as of Sunday.

