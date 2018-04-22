Musicians and fans pay tribute to DJ legend Avicii

Thousands of fans gathered in Stockholm Saturday to remember Swedish star Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who has died aged 28.



The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday in Muscat, the capital of the Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends.



A police source in Oman said his death was not considered to be suspicious, adding that the circumstances would remain confidential at the request of the family. Tributes poured in from the musical world, including Madonna, as well as from Swedish royalty.



On Saturday afternoon, several thousand people gathered to remember the DJ at Sergels Torg plaza in Stockholm, where the crowd danced to his hit songs. "He was a modern Mozart," said 61-year-old language teacher Chris Koskela.



Fellow DJ Sebastian Ingrosso, who organized the event with Swedish House Mafia, tweeted: "We were just kids with dreams, Tim inspired us all and millions more."



On Friday night nightclubs across the capital held a minute's silence and his name was projected on the Ericsson Globe arena, where in 2014 Avicii played three sell-out gigs.



Madonna, who worked with Avicii on her last album, posted a picture of herself in the DJ booth with him and wrote: "So Tragic. Goodbye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone Too Soon."



In 2015, Avicii DJ-ed at the wedding reception of Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his bride Sofia. In a statement they said: "We had the honor to have known him and admired him both as an artist and the beautiful person that he was."





