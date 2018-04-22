Kipchoge, Cheruiyot triumphant in London

Eliud Kipchoge stormed to his third London Marathon title on Sunday to complete an impressive Kenyan double after Vivian Cheruiyot dominated the women's race in warm conditions.
Kipchoge, 33, saw off the challenge of Ethiopia's Tola Shura Kitata and home favorite Mo Farah to win his third London Marathon in four years in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 27 seconds, finishing more than half a minute in front of Kitata (2:05:00), with Farah third (2:06:32).
Cheruiyot, 34, timed her run perfectly to win the women's event in a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele (2:21:40).
She took advantage of failed attempts to break Paula Radcliffe's 15-year-old world record by last year's winner Mary Keitany and runner-up Tirunesh Dibaba.
First Dibaba and then Keitany dropped off the pace, allowing the 2016 Olympic 5,000 meters gold medalist to claim victory.
After nine miles Keitany and main rival Dibaba were 25 seconds ahead of Radcliffe's time. But Dibaba was soon reduced to a walking pace to leave Keitany with only her two male pacemakers for company.
Keitany also started to slow down as it became apparent Radcliffe's record of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds would not be threatened.