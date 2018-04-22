Kipchoge, Cheruiyot triumphant in London

Eliud Kipchoge stormed to his third London Marathon title on Sunday to complete an impressive Kenyan double after Vivian Cheruiyot dominated the ­women's race in warm conditions.



Kipchoge, 33, saw off the challenge of Ethiopia's Tola Shura Kitata and home favorite Mo Farah to win his third London Marathon in four years in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 27 seconds, finishing more than half a minute in front of Kitata (2:05:00), with Farah third (2:06:32).



Cheruiyot, 34, timed her run perfectly to win the women's event in a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele (2:21:40).



She took advantage of failed attempts to break Paula Radcliffe's 15-year-old world record by last year's winner Mary Keitany and runner-up Tirunesh Dibaba.



First Dibaba and then Keitany dropped off the pace, allowing the 2016 Olympic 5,000 ­meters gold medalist to claim victory.



After nine miles Keitany and main rival Dibaba were 25 seconds ahead of Radcliffe's time. But Dibaba was soon reduced to a walking pace to leave Keitany with only her two male pacemakers for company.



Keitany also started to slow down as it became apparent Radcliffe's record of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds would not be threatened.



