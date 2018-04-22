Student slammed for insulting China online

A graduate student from Xiamen University in East China's Fujian Province got into hot water over the weekend for posting insulting anti-Chinese comments on her social media page.



Xiamen University has given its utmost attention to netizens' reports about the irresponsible remarks made by a Sina Weibo user who goes under the screen name "jiejieliang." The school confirmed Saturday that she is studying at its College of the Environment and Ecology.



"The university has set up a group to investigate... and will deal seriously with the student according to regulations of the Communist Party of China and the university," read the post.



According to media reports, jiejieliang posted insulting words that originated from Japan on Weibo about a Marvel fan event at Shanghai Disneyland on Thursday.



Pictures of the event, which Marvel fans also criticized for its treatment of the stars of the new movie Avengers: Infinity War, showed that attendees had left behind mountains of trash. Jiejieliang criticized the uncivilized behavior of the fans, but other netizens, outraged by her words, pushed back, calling her a "jingri," or "spiritual Japanese." This refers to Chinese people who are die-hard supporters of Japan in both mind and body. She insulted and quarreled with netizens who criticized her inappropriate words, according to screen grabs circulating online.



The incident went viral after outraged netizens revealed that jiejieliang is a Party member and straight-A student. Media has not revealed her real name.



Ziguangge, a Party-owned magazine, posted on Weibo that "Two-faced people should be disdained by both society and the Party."



Jiejieliang asserted on her Weibo account that she is not a "jingri." She later deleted her account, which was not accessible as of press time.



"She was a voluntary public figure in the incident, in that netizens did not violate her privacy but instead exercised the public's right to know," Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times.

