Online media should spread positive message: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that online media should spread positive information and uphold a correct political direction, as he called for breakthroughs in core information technologies in a bid to build the country's cyber strength.



Xi, also head of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, gave the instruction at a national conference on the work of cyber security and informatization held in Beijing from Friday to Saturday.



Since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has achieved historic progress in the development of cyber security and informatization, formed a model of cyberspace governance with Chinese characteristics, and developed a strategic thought to advance the country's strength in this regard, Xi said.



He stressed the need for improving the governance capacity in cyberspace and developing a governance network led by the Party. Online media should spread positive information, uphold the correct political direction and guide public opinion and values.



Cyberspace is the spiritual home to millions of netizens and it also needs a clean environment. Any problems in cyberspace may affect society or even jeopardize the stability of the State, Qin An, head of the Beijing-based Institute of China Cyberspace Strategy, told the Global Times.



Stressing that the country will endeavor to achieve breakthroughs in core information technologies, Xi said more resources will go into research, industrial development and policy-making.



"Core technologies are the lifeblood for national development and they should be mastered by our country, especially as US President Donald Trump wants to limit high-tech product exports to China," Qin said.



In a fresh crackdown on China amid growing trade tensions, the US on April 16 announced a ban on the sale of components to Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp.



China has much room to improve in high-tech fields, and Xi's speech stressed that China should make breakthroughs from a higher starting point and they should be of higher quality, said Qin.



Xi also stressed the need for cyberspace security, noting that China will enhance the security of information infrastructure, develop coordination mechanisms, tools and platforms for cyber security, enhance the capacity and support relevant industries.



Xinhua contributed to this story

