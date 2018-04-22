Xinjiang’s free milk program comes with old Party song

Children under the age of six in Urumqi have been receiving a free box of milk every day since April 15 from local community workers, the Xinjiang Daily reported Saturday.



The milk delivery, part of the "fostering project," is one of 10 practical things the Urumqi government vowed to do this year.



According to Xinjiang media reports featuring the fostering project, the free milk boxes were printed with lyrics of a Party song. "Party, my dear mother," was written in the 1980s.



According to people.com.cn, the local community committee has combined the milk distribution with their regular work. As community workers they should also promote policies, regulations, and ethnic unity to local residents.



"We often neglect my grandchild's nutrition because we're busy with business, but now he gets milk every day. The Party's policy is so good," the grandfather of a 6-year-old child was quoted as saying by the Xinjiang Daily.



Urumqi started the free distribution of milk to more than 300,000 primary and middle school students in 2009, and along with the "fostering project," the free milk project now covers children from infants to students.



Global Times

