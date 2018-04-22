Beijing’s Xicheng district wins praise as model for local Party construction efforts

Party construction work has achieved great success in Xicheng district in downtown Beijing and its experience should be expanded to other regions in China to benefit the public, experts said after the biggest base on Party construction in the district was established.



Xicheng district recently held a seminar titled "Red Wall Consciousness" to promote its achievements on the construction work of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and on how to better serve the people after a base on Party construction was established in the district.



Experts who attended the seminar noted it was a request to Party officials and Party members to educate themselves on how to better serve the people, thepaper.cn reported on Sunday.



"Red wall" refers to the central government and Party departments and institutions. Xicheng district has attached great importance on the "Red Wall Consciousness" as many government and Party departments and institutions are located in the district.



The base, established on April 2, in Xicheng district on Beijing's Chang'an Avenue near Zhongnanhai, the compound of China's top leadership.



Party education will be conducted in multiple forms such as exhibitions, films and other interactive activities. This will give the base an important impetus for Party construction and allow the public to learn about the Party's construction work, according to a release from the Xicheng district.



"Xicheng district, with Zhongnanhai within its jurisdiction, has developed a special culture on serving the people and on requiring Party leaders to be absolutely loyal and responsible to the Party," Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing told the Global Times.



The base receives visits from Party officials and will be open to the public for free, according to a release from the government of the Xicheng district



Under the guidance of the "Red Wall Consciousness," Xicheng district has taken practical measures to improve the environment and the lives of local residents, including closing the Beijing Zoo Wholesale Market to remove a potential fire risk, according to the release.



The management mode in Xicheng should be studied and expanded to other districts of Beijing as well as other regions in the country, which can benefit the public, said Niu Fengrui, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies.

