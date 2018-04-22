President Xi will hold informal meeting with Indian PM Modi in Wuhan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27-28 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.



Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement Sunday, after talks with visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Sino-Indian ties have been recovering prior to the forthcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China. This year's SCO Summit will be held in Qingdao, Shandong Province, in June. India joined the SCO last year.



On April 16, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: "This year, under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, relations between China and India have enjoyed a positive momentum with close exchanges and new cooperation at various levels."



The two sides likewise held meetings on border affairs and trans-boundary river working mechanisms, Hua said.



Last month, India banned a rally organized by the Dalai Lama's group in New Delhi.



Global Times - Xinhua

