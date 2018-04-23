Aerial view of expressway, highway in central China's Hunan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/23 0:39:22

Aerial photo taken on April 22, 2018 shows the interchange of Baotou-Maoming expressway and Yongshun-Jishou highway in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Long Enze)


 

Posted in: CHINA
