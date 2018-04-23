China Post releases special stamps 'Dream of the Red Mansion III'

A stamp hobbyist shows one of the special stamps "Dream of the Red Mansion III" in Huainan, east China's Anhui province, April 22, 2018. China Post released the third set of stamps featuring the literature Dream of the Red Mansion and its characters. The Dream of the Red Mansion, written by Cao Xueqin living in the 18th century, is regarded as one of the four most famous classical Chinese literary works. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on April 22, 2018 shows a set of the special stamps "Dream of the Red Mansion III" in Handan, north China's Hebei Province. China Post released the third set of stamps featuring the literature Dream of the Red Mansion and its characters. The Dream of the Red Mansion, written by Cao Xueqin living in the 18th century, is regarded as one of the four most famous classical Chinese literary works.(Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

A stamp hobbyist shows special stamps "Dream of the Red Mansion III" in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2018. China Post released the third set of stamps featuring the literature Dream of the Red Mansion and its characters. The Dream of the Red Mansion, written by Cao Xueqin living in the 18th century, is regarded as one of the four most famous classical Chinese literary works.(Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)