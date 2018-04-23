3 shot dead, 4 wounded at Waffle House in US Tennessee state: police

Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in the southern US state of Tennessee early Sunday, local police tweeted.



The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter that "3 persons fatally shot and 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire at 3:25 a.m.(0825 GMT)."



"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," said the tweet.



The suspected gunman has been identified as Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old man from the state of Illinois.

