UAE launches fair to head for major tourism destination

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened the 25th edition of the tourism fair Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on Sunday, which attracted 2,500 exhibiting companies globally.



During the fair, the US entertainment group Warner Bros. and its UAE partner Miral Asset Management promotes the details of the one-billion US dollars Warner Bros. World theme park, which will open its doors on July 25.



The new theme park would be connected with the nearby Ferrari World theme park by tram soon, said Yas Experiences, the new promotion arm for Yas Island, which also hosts the Gulf region's second Formula-1 Grand Prix Circuit.



Meanwhile, the emirate of Sharjah, located in the northeast of Dubai, currently expands the leisure features of the Al Montazah Amusement and Water Park, which has seen a soft opening two months ago.



Moreover, DXB Entertainments and Dubai Airports also announced a strategic partnership on Sunday to showcase Dubai's position "as the ultimate tourist and family entertainment destination in the region," said the two firms at a media briefing at the ATM.



The UAE has gained a global reputation as a holiday destination for sun and sports, discounts and dollars, and for intelligently blending Arabian with Western lifestyle.

