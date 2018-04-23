Deep-sea creatures captured by China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III

Photo taken by China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III on April 20, 2018 shows deep-sea fish. The submersible Qianlong III entered the 3,900-meter-deep sea area from the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1) for the first time and took lots of photos of deep-sea creatures.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken by China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III on April 20, 2018 shows deep-sea fish. The submersible Qianlong III entered the 3,900-meter-deep sea area from the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1) for the first time and took lots of photos of deep-sea creatures.Photo:Xinhua