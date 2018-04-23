Death toll of Kabul suicide bombing rises to 57

Local people wait to see their family members outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 22, 2018. The death toll from a suicide attack in Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 57 with 119 others wounded, a spokesman of the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

Local people wait to see their family members outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 22, 2018. The death toll from a suicide attack in Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 57 with 119 others wounded, a spokesman of the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

Local people wait to see their family members outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 22, 2018. The death toll from a suicide attack in Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 57 with 119 others wounded, a spokesman of the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday.Photo:Xinhua