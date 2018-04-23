An aerial view of the 90-meter-long puffer fish tower in east China

Source:CGTN Published: 2018/4/23 10:10:07

Glittering in the sunlight, the giant golden puffer fish tower has become a local landmark in Zhenjiang, east China’s Jiangsu Province.Photo:VCG


 

Designed by the Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tongji University, the floating puffer fish is reportedly the world’s largest, measuring 90 meters long, 40 meters wide and 62 meters tall, and weighing around 2,100 tons.Photo:VCG


 

The golden and glittering coat of the puffer fish is spliced with more than 7,000 pieces of brass metal of varying shapes.Photo:VCG


 

According to a local report, the puffer fish tower is being submitted for entry to the Guinness World Records due to its giant size.Photo:VCG


 

This giant tower was built to enhance awareness and protect the ecological resources in the Yangtze River Basin. Photo:VCG


 

Posted in: CHINA
