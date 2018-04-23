Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival held in south China's Guangxi

A youth of Zhuang ethnic group blows an ox horn during the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018.Photo:VCG

People of Zhuang ethnic group perform drum dance during the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018. Photo:VCG

Women of Zhuang ethnic group perform during the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018.Photo:VCG

People of Zhuang ethnic group celebrate the opening of the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018. Photo:VCG