Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival held in south China's Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/23 11:41:43

A youth of Zhuang ethnic group blows an ox horn during the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018.Photo:VCG


 

People of Zhuang ethnic group perform drum dance during the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018. Photo:VCG


 

Women of Zhuang ethnic group perform during the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018.Photo:VCG


 

People of Zhuang ethnic group celebrate the opening of the Buluotuo folk cultural tourism festival in Tianyang County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 22, 2018. Photo:VCG


 

