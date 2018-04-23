Singapore launches 13th maritime week

The 13th edition of the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) was opened by Lam Pin Min, senior minister of state of the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Health, on Sunday.
The SMW was organized by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. This year, it is themed as "Positioning for Future Growth - Driving Connectivity, Innovation and Talent," and will last nine days.
Lam said in a statement that the SMW of this year comes at a time when change to the global maritime industry has gathered pace, which are from the rise of disruptive technologies and the entry of non-traditional players, to the demand for better safety and environmental standards.
"Against this backdrop, it is timely and useful for the maritime industry to hear from thought leaders on how we can overcome key challenges and seize new opportunities, so that we can collectively steer the maritime industry forward," said the minister.
The 13th SMW is expected to bring over 30,000 maritime professionals, including high-level delegates from port authorities, industry leaders and public members, to 19 forums and conferences, 11 networking receptions and four public outreach activities, including a featured maritime exhibition.
According to the statement, various technologies that are transforming Singapore's maritime industry are showcased at the exhibition, such as remote pilotage and digital fleet management systems, as well as wearable technology which leverages augmented reality and biosensors.
Visitors can gain insights into Singapore's maritime industry and its plans to transform and become the global hub for connectivity, innovation and talent.