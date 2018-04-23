People enjoy cherry blossoms in Vilnius, Lithuania

People enjoy themselves at a park with blooming cherry blossoms in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 22, 2018. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in capital Vilnius of Lithuania these days. Photo:Xinhua

eople enjoy themselves at a park with blooming cherry blossoms in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 22, 2018. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in capital Vilnius of Lithuania these days.Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy themselves at a park with blooming cherry blossoms in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 22, 2018. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in capital Vilnius of Lithuania these days.Photo:Xinhua

Cherry blossoms are seen at a park in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 22, 2018. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in capital Vilnius of Lithuania these days.Photo:Xinhua