People enjoy cherry blossoms in Vilnius, Lithuania

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/23 11:59:46

People enjoy themselves at a park with blooming cherry blossoms in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 22, 2018. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in capital Vilnius of Lithuania these days. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
