5 dead as 2 cars collide in central India

At least five people were charred to death after two cars collided head-on and caught fire in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said Monday.



The accident occurred on national highway 146 near Bangrod, 300 km from state capital Bhopal.



"The impact of the collision was such that both cars went up in flames. Five occupants of the cars did not get time to get out and were charred beyond recognition," a police official said.



Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, he added.



Eye-witnesses told cops that both the vehicles were travelling at high speed.



"A probe has been ordered into the incident," the official said.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

