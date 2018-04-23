Two Giant pandas meet public in Guiyang after returning from overseas

Giant panda "Xingbao" eats in its enclosure in Qianlingshan Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2018. Two giant pandas "Haibang" and "Xingbao" that have returned from Japan and Spain respectively met the public Sunday at Qianlingshan Park in Guiyang. The pandas will stay in Guiyang for three years of "scientific education." (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

