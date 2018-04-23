Tattoo art carnival held in Shanghai

The 2018 Shanghai (Spring) International Tattoo Art Carnival was held at Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center from Friday to Sunday.Covering various aspects of the domestic and global tattoo industry, the event attracted droves of Chinese and foreign tattoo artists and enthusiasts.On-site tattoos were provided. Tattoo supplies such as needles, sample "flash" art and pigments were on sale. The event also featured tattoo competitions, auctions of original drawings made on the scene as well as training by master artists.

Young men check out a woman's leg.

A model with tattoos

An artist prepares a sketch on a man's belly.

Tattoo pattern

A man with his back covered by an artist's work

A tattoo artist at the event Photos: Chen Xia/GT