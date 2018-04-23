Chinese security official to attend int'l meeting in Russia, visit Romania, Poland

China's security official Guo Shengkun will attend an international meeting in Russia, and visit Romania and Poland from April 23 to 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang announced Monday.



Guo, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of CPC Central Committee, will attend the 9th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Russia, Lu said.



Guo will also visit Romania and Poland as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, he said.

