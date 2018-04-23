Taliban militants kill 16 Afghan security force members in Badghis

At least 16 Afghan security force members were killed in two separate attacks in the country's western province of Badghis Sunday night, reported local media Tolo News TV on Monday.



In one attack, nine Afghan National Army soldiers were killed after the militants stormed security checkpoints on the outskirts of provincial capital Qala-e-Naw city, according to the report.



In another similar incident, seven Afghan National Police personnel were killed when the militants attacked security checkpoints in neighboring Qadis district in the province, 555 km northwest of Kabul, the report said quoting unnamed provincial officials.



Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attacks.



Zabiullah Mujahid, a purported Taliban spokesman, tweeted that the targeted soldiers were busy building new security checkpoints before they came under attack by the Taliban fighters.



The Afghan security forces' casualties have risen since the beginning of 2015 when Afghan soldiers and police assumed full responsibilities of security from the U.S. and NATO troops.

