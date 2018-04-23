‘A Quiet Place’ sneaks back to top of the box office

Sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place snuck its way back to the top of the North American box offices over the weekend, beating out noisier action flick Rampage, industry estimates showed Sunday.



A Quiet Place, an almost wordless Paramount production, stars actor/director John Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple silently struggling to protect their family from invading aliens that are blind but can track their prey by sound.



The film took in a $22 million for a total of $132.4 million since opening atop the box office early this month.



Fallen from the top spot to No.2 was Rampage, starring hard-working Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson as a primatologist who befriends an albino gorilla - which grows to enormous size after a rogue experiment and then teams with Johnson to stop invading monsters. Naomie Harris co-stars.



The video-game inspired Rampage took in $21 million for the weekend for a total of $66.6 million in two weeks, against a budget of $120 million.



In third place was I Feel Pretty, an Amy Schumer film about a self-conscious woman who suffers a head injury and subsequently sees herself as beautiful, which made $16.2 million on its debut weekend.



In fourth was Super Troopers 2 - the long-awaited sequel to the 2001 film about a ne'er-do-well group of cops - in which the protagonists are tasked with replacing a Mountie unit in a Canadian town that is found to be part of the US.



The partially crowd-funded film made $14.7 million on its first weekend.



In fifth was Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller starring Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey as spring breakers caught up in an innocent game that turns deadly. The film made $7.9 million on its second weekend.



Rounding out the top 10 were:



Ready Player One ($7.5 million)



Blockers ($7 million)



Black Panther ($4.6 million)



Traffik ($3.9 million)



Isle of Dogs ($3.4 million)





