China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble holds annual Open-to-Public Day on Sunday

Performers at the Open-to-the-Public Day on Sunday Photo: Courtesy of China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble

The China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble held its fourth Open-to-the-Public Day on Sunday.Hundreds of people walked into the Minzu Theater in Beijing in the morning and afternoon to enjoy two 30-minute performances of traditional musical instruments and representative works of ethnic minority groups from around the country.The theme of this year's event was The Big Home of China.In addition to the musical performance, a display of the troupe's new songs and dances was placed at the entrance to the theater, while an exhibition space introduced the troupe's history and previous works from the past decades.According to the troupe, the event aimed to offer an unforgettable experience to audiences.