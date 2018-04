The Baihetan Dam is under construction along the Jinsha River, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Southwest China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. The dam is a 289-meter-tall arch dam. Upon its full operation at the end of 2022, the facility will be the world's second-largest hydropower facility in terms of capacity after the 22.5-gigawatt Three Gorges hydroelectric project in Central China's Hubei Province.