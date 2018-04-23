Older communities in city demand upgraded security surveillance

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Obviously someone is dissatisfied with the location of my parking."A woman surnamed Qiu who lives in Shuangshan compound of Putuo district complained that her license plate was purposely damaged by someone. Residential property management said that this compound is old and lacks electronic surveillance, so they are unable to track down the vandal. Qiu hopes that the local government will improve the security technology of older communities in the city, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.