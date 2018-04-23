Untrustworthy groups face railway ban

National authorities recently released guidelines to promote the establishment of China's social credit system, in which untrustworthy people could be banned from riding trains during certain periods.



The guidelines will be effective starting May 1 and aim to reduce or prevent negative impact by untrustworthy groups, according to China Railway Shanghai Group Monday.



There are now two categories of such people: those who seriously affect the safety and production of railway operations, such as endangering passengers, causing adverse social effects, or who scalp, manufacture or sell fake tickets.



The other group includes those who refuse to pay taxes, or who falsify, defraud or default on debts to international financial organizations and foreign governments.





