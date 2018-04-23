Happy birthday:



While you desire to take center stage today, you will have a higher chance of success if you share the spotlight with others rather than fight over it. Money matters are looking up. This will be an excellent time to look into long-term investments. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 8, 14, 15.







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Recent events may have left you feeling more drained than you realize. Fortunately, this evening will be the perfect time for some rest and relaxation. Recharge your batteries so you can face the challenges that tomorrow will bring. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A new acquaintance will introduce you to a way of thinking that you never considered before. You are sure to discover a world full of opportunities if you embrace this change with an open heart. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Negative thoughts will easily gain strength today. Do your best to avoid being dragged into a depressing abyss by surrounding yourself with positive people. Music will also help keep the blues away. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Sometimes too much information can seem a little intimidating, but it will be necessary to learn all you can about a business deal if you want to succeed. The more time you spend on research the higher your chances of success will be. ✭✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Time spent on self-improvement will be time well spent. Honesty will be your best weapon when dealing with others today so make sure you speak from the heart. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Community activities will enable you to make more social contacts that can help you in other areas of your life. Financial matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Creativity will be highlighted today. Taking part in artistic activities will open your mind to new possibilities. A close friend may come to you for advice, but what they really need is for someone to just listen. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you dedicate enough energy to a hobby it may become a doorway to a better paying career. Someone may come to you with a tempting business investment, but stay on your toes as things are not as great as they seem. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not run from challenges. While you may feel nervous, that is actually a good thing as it will give you the energy you need to reach greater heights. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your bright and fun-loving personality will be your greatest asset as you go about your day. This will be a great time to take a chance on a new romantic relationship. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Great fortune is in the stars for you. This will be a good time to invest in your future by pursuing educational opportunities. An argument with someone close to you may cast a dark cloud over your day. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your intelligence and hard-working nature will endear you to others. Do not let this go to your head, however. Humility will also play a key factor in maintaining your current popularity. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭