Foreigners in Shanghai discuss deceitful females

A new Chinese buzzword, lü cha biao (green tea woman), refers to women who make their appearance look as pure as green tea, pretending to be sweet and innocent, but actually not.According to ifeng.com in 2013, relationship expert Ding Li said that men prefer women who are more secure in their appearance, even if their "security" is just a disguise. Now the outlook on the values of a small number of women has become distorted. They want to justify their value by the number of pursuers, so they try to use illusion to please men.Have foreigners ever met this kind of woman before? How do they describe these women? The Global Times recently asked some foreigners in Shanghai about their opinions on green tea women."Her appearance is too green, too young and like a cup of green tea," Max from Kazakhstan said. He had met a green tea woman before and it was a bad experience."There was a girl that I met and she was already married," Max told the Global Times. After a period of time she wrote him from Beijing saying "I'm divorced. I don't have a husband anymore, but I remember you!" Then they started talking."I like you," she said. Gradually, Max fell in love with her. After that, the girl came to Shanghai to meet Max, but she didn't have any place to live. So Max asked her to live with him.At the beginning, everything was normal, but then after living together for one year, he found out that she was working at a KTV (karaoke) in China. "I had no idea about that," Max said. "It was a big shock for me and now I never go to KTV in China."Even in nightclubs, Max cannot look at go-go dancers (women that work in the clubs dancing half-naked) anymore. "It's very negative. When you see it from inside, you don't want this to happen again."Pakistani national Bisma thinks green tea woman can be the kind of person who is not committed in a relationship. "Sometimes she has one boyfriend. Sometimes she has affairs with other people."This happens not only in China, but also in other countries. Andrea from Italy has met this kind of woman in his country and he believes that they seem to be really kind and want to be friends with you. "But then they just try to deceive you, ask you for money and this kind of thing."According to a January report by chinanews.com, a married woman surnamed Yang pretended to be a single woman during her affair with a married man, swindling him of 50,000 yuan ($7,955).Italian Marta and Turkish Baybur agree with Andrea. "I think some women fake their own appearance to reach their goals. I think it's bad, because you should be clear about your intentions," Marta said."Looking good on the outside but corrupted inside," Baybur explained to the Global Times. He believes that, as a result of social media, everyone cares what they look like and whether people like them or not. "This pushes people to become like a green tea leaf."Anthony from New Zealand has a different explanation for green tea woman. He thinks they are more likely to gossip. "Someone who lies and talks about you behind your back.""Kick them in the face," Max joked. "After I found out, she quibbled that 'It's not what you're thinking,' but I had proof." Then Max heard that she complained to her friends about her "misfortune."How did Max get rid of her? Max said he had leverage, because he allowed the woman to live in his house for one year. After finding out that something was wrong, he said to the woman, "I don't want to see you anymore." In a week, the woman found another apartment and she had to spend her own money on rent.Did Max retaliate? "No," he said. "Don't punish them. If they want to be like that, it's their right and it's their life."Bisma suggested that people don't have to be close with green tea women, or have any relation with them.Baybur thinks people can simply avoid them by saying "I don't really enjoy communicating with you. I'm sorry."However, this could be embarrassing. "Sometimes being honest is hard, but if you want to avoid this situation, you just have to be honest and say it to their face," he said.This article was written by Zhou Xinyu.

