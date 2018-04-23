Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Vicks place ending?
5 Alaskan king and Maryland
10 Brown deliverer
13 Not reticent
14 Painter Matisse
15 Dueling sword
16 Formally comment
19 Allow
20 Braid
21 The Ponderosa, for one
22 Type of space
24 "I do" lady
25 Part of one's act?
26 "We've had ___ good time"
28 Cast skin
30 Brown ermine
31 Vibrant hue
34 Map out with purpose
38 Affirmative
39 May 7, e.g.
40 Orchestra tuner
41 Group for the bright
42 Llama-rich country
44 Spheres of interest
46 Country legend Lynn
49 Sermon concluders
50 U-turn from misery
52 4,000 1/2 pounds
53 Resurrection Day treasure
56 Nights before
57 Immature ovum
58 Bits of history
59 Studio construction
60 Golf cup
61 "Hey, you"
DOWN
1 Hardens eggs
2 Unexpected win
3 Workers on antiques
4 Antelope relative
5 Cash alternative
6 Visit again
7 Bugs on a hill
8 Some undergarments
9 Butt plant?
10 Disrupt
11 1/100th of a pound
12 Son of Adam
15 Electronic messages
17 And others, briefly
18 Literary slip fixers
23 Curtain hangers?
24 Den denizen
26 Like a baffled sailor?
27 Decomposes
28 Do CIA work
29 Shade
30 Fancy without
31 All debaters
32 Heady psyche
33 Get blond
35 Riot preceder
36 Massive time periods
37 Ripped
41 Repairs
42 Placard
43 Language in "persecute"
44 What Young MC said to bust
45 Refill a flat again?
46 Hosiery fabric
47 Garments of old Rome
48 Dread feeling
49 Gets mellow
50 Party of quails
51 Exalt
54 It's with neither
55 One standing row
