Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/23 19:03:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

 1 Vicks place ending?

 5 Alaskan king and Maryland

 10 Brown deliverer

 13 Not reticent

 14 Painter Matisse

 15 Dueling sword

 16 Formally comment

 19 Allow

 20 Braid

 21 The Ponderosa, for one

 22 Type of space

 24 "I do" lady

 25 Part of one's act?

 26 "We've had  ___ good time"

 28 Cast skin

 30 Brown ermine

 31 Vibrant hue

 34 Map out with purpose

 38 Affirmative

 39 May 7, e.g.

 40 Orchestra tuner

 41 Group for the bright

 42 Llama-rich country

 44 Spheres of interest

 46 Country legend Lynn

 49 Sermon concluders

 50 U-turn from misery

 52 4,000 1/2 pounds

 53 Resurrection Day treasure

 56 Nights before

 57 Immature ovum

 58 Bits of history

 59 Studio construction

 60 Golf cup

 61 "Hey, you"

DOWN

  1 Hardens eggs

  2 Unexpected win

  3 Workers on antiques

  4 Antelope relative

  5 Cash alternative

  6 Visit again

  7 Bugs on a hill

  8 Some undergarments

  9 Butt plant?

 10 Disrupt

 11 1/100th of a pound

 12 Son of Adam

 15 Electronic messages

 17 And others, briefly

 18 Literary slip fixers

 23 Curtain hangers?

 24 Den denizen

 26 Like a baffled sailor?

 27 Decomposes

 28 Do CIA work

 29 Shade

 30 Fancy without

 31 All debaters

 32 Heady psyche

 33 Get blond

 35 Riot preceder

 36 Massive time periods

 37 Ripped

 41 Repairs

42 Placard

 43 Language in "persecute"

 44 What Young MC said to bust

 45 Refill a flat again?

 46 Hosiery fabric

 47 Garments of old Rome

 48 Dread feeling

 49 Gets mellow

 50 Party of quails

 51 Exalt

 54 It's with neither

 55 One standing row

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus