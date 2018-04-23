Puzzle

ACROSS1 Vicks place ending?5 Alaskan king and Maryland10 Brown deliverer13 Not reticent14 Painter Matisse15 Dueling sword16 Formally comment19 Allow20 Braid21 The Ponderosa, for one22 Type of space24 "I do" lady25 Part of one's act?26 "We've had ___ good time"28 Cast skin30 Brown ermine31 Vibrant hue34 Map out with purpose38 Affirmative39 May 7, e.g.40 Orchestra tuner41 Group for the bright42 Llama-rich country44 Spheres of interest46 Country legend Lynn49 Sermon concluders50 U-turn from misery52 4,000 1/2 pounds53 Resurrection Day treasure56 Nights before57 Immature ovum58 Bits of history59 Studio construction60 Golf cup61 "Hey, you"DOWN1 Hardens eggs2 Unexpected win3 Workers on antiques4 Antelope relative5 Cash alternative6 Visit again7 Bugs on a hill8 Some undergarments9 Butt plant?10 Disrupt11 1/100th of a pound12 Son of Adam15 Electronic messages17 And others, briefly18 Literary slip fixers23 Curtain hangers?24 Den denizen26 Like a baffled sailor?27 Decomposes28 Do CIA work29 Shade30 Fancy without31 All debaters32 Heady psyche33 Get blond35 Riot preceder36 Massive time periods37 Ripped41 Repairs42 Placard43 Language in "persecute"44 What Young MC said to bust45 Refill a flat again?46 Hosiery fabric47 Garments of old Rome48 Dread feeling49 Gets mellow50 Party of quails51 Exalt54 It's with neither55 One standing row

Solution