Threatened Cambodia river dolphins making 'historic' rebound

The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said Monday, hailing a major turnaround for the species.



The Irrawaddy dolphins, known for their bulging foreheads and short beaks, once swam through much of the Mekong River but in recent decades have been limited to a 190-kilometer stretch from central Cambodia to its northern border with Laos.



The population has been in steady decline since the first census was taken in 1997, dropping from 200 that year to 80 in 2015 due to habitat loss and destructive fishing practices.



But new births and a decline in deaths has put the species on the path to recovery.



The number of dolphins in the Mekong has increased from 80 to 92 in the past two years, according to a survey by Cambodian authorities and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).



The group attributed the turnaround to the work of river patrol teams and the removal of illegal gillnets, as well as tourist boat operators reporting poachers.



But experts and officials warn that significant threats remain, including illegal fishing practices involving grenades, electronic gear and poison.



